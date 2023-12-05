Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 8,528 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.58% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

