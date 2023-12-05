Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 887,458 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,789,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,458 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnite by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $30,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 716,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 214,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

