fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. 1,651,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,092,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $992.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. On average, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

