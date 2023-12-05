FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. 975,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,945,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

