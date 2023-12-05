Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,535 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,993,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 153.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,795 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

