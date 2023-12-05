Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

CMS opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

