Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,173,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 915,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 915,080 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 920,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 539,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

