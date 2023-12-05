Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at $571,084,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and sold 520,874 shares valued at $54,390,110. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.