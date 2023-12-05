Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

