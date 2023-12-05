Future Fund LLC Buys Shares of 600 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Netflix comprises 2.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $453.36. The company had a trading volume of 763,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,787. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.02. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

