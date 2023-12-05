Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Future Fund LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 4.3% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.22. 188,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $188.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

