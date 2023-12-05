Future Fund LLC Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Future Fund LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 3.3% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,495. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

