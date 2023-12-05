Future Fund LLC Invests $212,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

NVDA traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $461.87. 12,517,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,029,922. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

