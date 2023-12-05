Future Fund LLC Invests $277,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Zoetis comprises about 2.6% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. 187,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,671. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.