Future Fund LLC Invests $321,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 3.1% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.26. The stock had a trading volume of 385,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,590. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $467.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.77 and a 200-day moving average of $386.02.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

