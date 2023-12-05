Future Fund LLC Raises Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 3.9% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after buying an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

NYSE GTLS traded down $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.97. 114,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,880. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

