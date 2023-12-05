G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up to $29.64

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $31.08. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 216,588 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

