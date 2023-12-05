G. Walmsley Graham Acquires 50,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

