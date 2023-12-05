GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.47. GameStop shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,403,293 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,002,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 157,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

