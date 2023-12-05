Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

GMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

