Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Issue $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

