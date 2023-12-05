Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 4.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 166,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 800,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

