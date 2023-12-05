General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 22,975 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.83.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,131 shares of company stock worth $155,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

