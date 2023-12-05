General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 453,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,138. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

