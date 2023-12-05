General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,043 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,377,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,550. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

