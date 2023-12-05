GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GeoPark worth $30,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $512.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 107.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.