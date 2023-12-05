Georgetown University Has $5.41 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Georgetown University grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.9% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.29. 234,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,498 shares of company stock valued at $28,264,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.