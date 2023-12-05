Georgetown University Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Georgetown University boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 1.5% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. 638,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

