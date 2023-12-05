Georgetown University Raises Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Georgetown University grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group makes up about 0.5% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,290,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 147,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

