GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 13.3%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 264,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 75,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

