GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 5.5% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.95. 189,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 622,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

