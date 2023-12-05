Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stake Raised by Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,780,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726,433 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up about 2.4% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,739,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DNA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,655,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,094,680 shares in the company, valued at $15,111,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,094,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,111,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,278,336 shares of company stock worth $22,367,814. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.