GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

GitLab Stock Up 0.9 %

GTLB opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

