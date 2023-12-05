GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $6.82 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,263,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 352.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GitLab by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GitLab by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

