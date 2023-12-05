GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,558,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GitLab by 61.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

