GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $71.00 at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.
GitLab Trading Up 12.9 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
