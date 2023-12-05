GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $71.00 at TD Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,199,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,933. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.