GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 5963062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GitLab Stock Up 11.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.34.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
