Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,155 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 63.2% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

