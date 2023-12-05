Glenview Trust Co Buys 17,863 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIX. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

HIX opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

