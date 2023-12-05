Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

