Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.