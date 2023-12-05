Glenview Trust Co Takes $203,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $162.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

