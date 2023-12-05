Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLBE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.
Global-e Online Stock Up 1.3 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
