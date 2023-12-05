Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

