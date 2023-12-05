Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,004 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.54. 93,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,275. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

