Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.50. 899,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.