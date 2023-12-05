Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after buying an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.27. The stock had a trading volume of 424,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,823. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

