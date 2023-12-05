Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5 %

Zoetis stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.