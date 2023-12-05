Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.45. 314,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

