Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

